'Your Place or Mine' trailer: Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher team up for rom-com

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher starrer ‘Your Place or Mine’ dropped its trailer today. The trailer of Netflix’s upcoming film promises to bring back the classic romantic comedy where one friend realises they love the other when they see them with someone else.

In the trailer, Debbie and Peter hook up one day and find it very ‘weird’. Reese Witherspoon plays a single mother who is always hustling. It is on the advice of her best friend that they decide to swap their lives. So, Peter comes to Los Angeles to take care of Debbie’s son, while the latter gets some time off to finally take that much needed break. But, Peter soon realises how much he loves her when she finds someone special in her life.