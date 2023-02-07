ugc_banner

YOU Season 4 OTT release date: When and where to watch the new plot twist in Joe Goldberg's story?

New Delhi Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Feb 07, 2023, 06:52 PM IST

Penn Badgely as Joe Goldberg from Netflix series, YOU Photograph:(Twitter)

YOU Season 4: New season of the psychological Netflix series, YOU is soon going to be released. Check all the details here. 

YOU Season 4: The much-anticipated, psychological thriller show, YOU is finally coming back to the OTT platform with its new season. The new season will stream in two parts, its first part will launch on Netflix on Wednesday, 8 January. The trailer of the new season reveals that the main character of the show, Joe Goldberg gets a new obsession as he locks eyes on Kate, played by Charlotte Ritchie. 

YOU is a popular psychological thriller television series produced by Netflix. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Caroline Kepnes and follows the story of a dangerous and obsessive stalker named Joe Goldberg. The show takes viewers on a roller coaster ride as Joe uses his cunning and manipulative skills to get closer to his love interest, Beck in season 1 and then to other love interests in new seasons. The series has received praise for its captivating storyline, intense suspense, and strong performances from its lead actors, Penn Badgley and Elizabeth Lail. With its dark themes, unexpected twists, and breathtaking suspense, YOU have become one of Netflix's most-watched and highly-rated original series.

Joe Goldberg

Season 2 picks up where the first season left off, following the life of the obsessive and dangerous bookstore manager, Joe Goldberg, as he tries to start a new life in Los Angeles under a new identity. However, his past continues to haunt him as he becomes embroiled in a dangerous game of cat and mouse with a mysterious woman named Love Quinn. With a mix of psychological thrills, suspense, and dark humour, Season 2 of YOU is a wild ride that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats as they try to anticipate what Joe will do next. The second season explores themes of love, obsession, and redemption, as well as the consequences of one's actions, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Joe Goldberg and Kate

YOU Season 3 follows the character of Joe Goldberg, a troubled and dangerous man, who moves to Los Angeles to escape his past and start a new life. In this season, he adopts a new identity, but his dangerous and obsessive behaviour continues to wreak havoc on those around him. As he tries to keep his past hidden, he becomes embroiled in a new love affair, which only adds to the twists and turns of the plot.  The new season is expected to add this to the plot as Joe Goldberg moves to a new place with a new identity. 

Love Quinn from YOU

YOU season 4 part 1: When to watch the new season?

The past 1 of season 4 of YOU will be streamed on Netflix on Wednesday, 8 January. 

YOU season 4 part 1: Where to watch the new season?

Part 1 of season 4 of YOU will be available on Netflix. 

YOU Season 4 part 1: Meet the cast of YOU

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg/ Jonathan Moore

Tati Gabrille as Marienne Bellamy

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate

Stephen Hagan as Malcolm

Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe

Lukas Gage as Adam Pratt

Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia

Ed Speleers as Rhys Montrose

Ben Wiggins as Roald Walker-Burton

Aidan Cheng as Simon

Niccy Lin as Sophie

