YOU Season 4 OTT release date: When and where to watch the new plot twist in Joe Goldberg's story?

YOU Season 4: The much-anticipated, psychological thriller show, YOU is finally coming back to the OTT platform with its new season. The new season will stream in two parts, its first part will launch on Netflix on Wednesday, 8 January. The trailer of the new season reveals that the main character of the show, Joe Goldberg gets a new obsession as he locks eyes on Kate, played by Charlotte Ritchie.

YOU is a popular psychological thriller television series produced by Netflix. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Caroline Kepnes and follows the story of a dangerous and obsessive stalker named Joe Goldberg. The show takes viewers on a roller coaster ride as Joe uses his cunning and manipulative skills to get closer to his love interest, Beck in season 1 and then to other love interests in new seasons. The series has received praise for its captivating storyline, intense suspense, and strong performances from its lead actors, Penn Badgley and Elizabeth Lail. With its dark themes, unexpected twists, and breathtaking suspense, YOU have become one of Netflix's most-watched and highly-rated original series.

Season 2 picks up where the first season left off, following the life of the obsessive and dangerous bookstore manager, Joe Goldberg, as he tries to start a new life in Los Angeles under a new identity. However, his past continues to haunt him as he becomes embroiled in a dangerous game of cat and mouse with a mysterious woman named Love Quinn. With a mix of psychological thrills, suspense, and dark humour, Season 2 of YOU is a wild ride that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats as they try to anticipate what Joe will do next. The second season explores themes of love, obsession, and redemption, as well as the consequences of one's actions, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

YOU Season 3 follows the character of Joe Goldberg, a troubled and dangerous man, who moves to Los Angeles to escape his past and start a new life. In this season, he adopts a new identity, but his dangerous and obsessive behaviour continues to wreak havoc on those around him. As he tries to keep his past hidden, he becomes embroiled in a new love affair, which only adds to the twists and turns of the plot. The new season is expected to add this to the plot as Joe Goldberg moves to a new place with a new identity.

YOU season 4 part 1: When to watch the new season?