Indian actress Hina Khan is currently battling with breast cancer. Khan, a well-known face in the Indian Television scene, was diagnosed with cancer in June 2024.



The actress has been bravely fighting the deadly disease and has been very vocal about her struggles and challenges that she's facing since the diagnosis.

Hina Khan on her battle with cancer

Khan has been very open about her treatment and has been continuously sharing her experiences. On World Cancer Day, Khan opened up about her cancer journey as she talked about the importance of time.

Speaking to the Indian news agency ANI, the actress said, ''When I was diagnosed with cancer, my treatment was started within 2-3 days. I know how important it is to not lose time. On this World Cancer Day, I want to thank the government’s initiatives like Ayushman Bharat. I have seen it in Tata Memorial Hospital and many other hospitals. The people now have the chance of timely treatment, which is very important," Hina said.



Hina has been putting up a brave front amid her cancer struggle with encouraging posts on her struggles.

In 2024 Photodump on her Instagram post, the famous TV actress wrote, ''A year that was equal to a Lifetime’s Experience. This year was full of shocks, pain, tears, small joys, scars, thousands of stitches, positivity, hope, faith, happiness and a lot of Love. It taught me patience, endurance, discipline, determination and Gratitude. I couldn’t have possibly expressed all of it even in 500 pictures but somehow managed to put it out in two Lots. This being the first of the Two..Will share the next in a bit..''

Hina Khan shares a sweet post for beau Rocky Jaiswal

Recently, Hina shared a heartwarming post thanking her beau Rocky Jaiswal for staying by her side during the tough period.



Taking to her Instagram, Hina Khan wrote, “For the Best Human I know ! He shaved his head when I shaved and he only let them grow when mine started growing back. To the man who looks after my soul, To the man who always says “I GOT YOU”. To the man who looks after my soul, To the man who always says “I GOT YOU” To the man who is always by my side even if there are hundred reasons to give up. To this selfless man who only knows how to hold on. We have been with each other through so much… through every thick n thin. We truly have lived a lifetime together and have stood with each other. From seeing through the toughest of times when we faced challenges in health during the pandemic. We both lost our fathers and cried and consoled each other.”