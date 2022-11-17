Working with real-life transgender women has been incredible in 'Haddi': Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The highly anticipated film, 'Haddi' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a transgender woman, has been the talk of the town since the time the first look was dropped.

The conversations around the film have been quite something netizens are excited to see more of the actor from the film.

Essaying a role very different from everything he's done so far, 'Manto' actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will play a transgender woman for his upcoming project 'Haddi'. On his experience of interactions with real-life transgender women, Nawazuddin said, “Working with real-life trans women has been an incredible experience in Haddi, an honour and a privilege to understand & learn more about the community. Their presence was empowering."

To prepare for his character, Nawazuddin has worked with more than 80+ real-life transgender women in the film.

Zee Studios' 'Haddi' will release in 2023.