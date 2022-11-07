Wonder Woman Gal Gadot has a special wish for Alia Bhatt on becoming a mother

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt delivered a healthy baby girl on November 6. Peers and friends from the industry wished the actress and husband Ranbir Kapoor on becoming parents for the first time. Among the gazillion wishes, Alia’s co-star ‘Wonder Woman’ aka Gal Gadot also congratulated her on becoming a mother.

Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt will share screen in Hollywood action thriller ‘Heart of Stone’.

Gal, meanwhile, dropped a heart emoji and wished her congrats on becoming a mother. It was also Alia Bhatt’s post that read "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love, love, love. Alia and Ranbir." It's a girl! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome their first child together

Alia and Gal have worked on the film even while the former was pregnant. She flew to the UK in May, days after getting married to Ranbir Kapoor. They announced their pregnancy in June. Alia had opened up about the filming experience on her first Hollywood flick sometime back as she said, “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.”

‘Heart of Stone’ is directed by Tom Harper. The film also stars Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready. It will release on Netflix.