Who was Wayne Swinny, and what was the cause of his death? Check his net worth and family details

Popular guitarist and founder of Saliva band, Wayne Swinny has died at the age of 59. Saliva took to Facebook to share the heartbreaking news with his fans. Swinny had his last show with Saliva on Monday night in Nashville at the Brooklyn Bowl. The representatives of the band have attributed the cause of his death to a brain haemorrhage.

Who was Wayne Swinny?

Wayne Swinny was the last remaining original member of Memphis rock band Saliva. The band also featured Josey Scott Sappington, Todd Poole, Dave Novotny, and Chris D'Abaldo. Saliva is popular for music albums like Every Six Seconds, Blood Stained Love Story, Under Your Skin, and In It to Win It. The rock band was founded in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1996.

Over a period of 27 years, Saliva had put out 11 albums, been nominated for a hard rock Grammy, and had their biggest song, "Always," which peaked at the number 1 position on the alternative rock list on Billboard.

What was the cause of Wayne Swinny’s death?

Swinny died of a brain haemorrhage, as per the statement released by the Saliva band. On March 22, Swinny experienced a brain haemorrhage, and he was admitted to hospital before his death. According to the National Library of Medicine, several conditions, including hypertension, coagulopathy, tumours, and medications, can lead to spontaneous intracerebral haemorrhage.

Tributes pour in for Wayne Swinny

The demise of Wayne Swinny comes as a great loss to the music industry. Several tributes have poured in from his fans, colleagues and musicians on his death. Saliva frontman Bobby Amaru said, “I’m not even sure what to think or how to feel right now. My heart aches for Wayne’s family, his friends, and anyone who had the joy of being around him.” Meltdown, a DJ on the Detroit active-rock radio station WRIF, took to the station’s website to express his grief.

He wrote, “That guy was just fun to be around. I always kind of thought of him as the elder statesman, keeping the Saliva name going. He’d play anywhere there was electricity.”

Wayne Swinny’s net worth

Wayne Swinny’s net worth is estimated to be $17 million at the time of his death. He accumulated his wealth through a successful career as a musician and by selling millions of copies of his work at Saliva.

Wayne Swinny’s family details