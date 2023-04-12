Who was Jung Chae- yul? Zombie Detective actress dies at 26; Know about cause of her death & last photo

South Korean actress and model, Jung Chae-yul was found dead in her home on Monday. The 26-year-old actress was seen in the Netflix series Zombie Detective and the thriller movie, Deep. The news of her death was first revealed by an international publication based in South Korea, Koreaboo and not much detail are revealed yet. Later, her agency Management S also confirmed the news of her death with a statement. Jung’s agency also asked fans to stay away from spreading rumours and speculations about her death until any detail is revealed to the public.

The statement read, “Today, we are relaying sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Actress Jung Chae-Yul left our side on April 11, 2023. In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family who must have been in greater sadness than anyone else, the funeral will be held quietly in private”.

“Please wish for Jung Chae Yull, who had always been earnest in her pursuit of acting, to rest in peace in a warm place. We earnestly request that you refrain from writing speculative articles or spreading rumours," they added.

Who was Jung Chae-yul? What caused her death?

Jung Chae-yul was born on September 4, 1996, and was only 26 years old when she passed away. Jung gained recognition as a model and actress. She remained active in the South Korean entertainment industry and was represented by Esteem Entertainment over the years.

She began her career with the Korean modelling show, Devil’s Runway in 2016. She gained some fame for herself from this TV show but her major breakthrough was the 2020 Netflix drama, Zombie Detective. She played the character of Bae Yoon-mi in the fantasy TV series which premiered on September 21, 2020, and ended on October 27, 2020. Zombie Detective received the Best Challenge Award at the 18th KBS Entertainment Awards. The show also starred Choi Jin-hyuk, Park Ju-hyun, and Kwon Hwa-woon in lead roles.

Before this show, Jung also appeared in a 2018 movie, Deep. She was also cast in another K-drama titled Wedding Impossible and the show was in the production phase at the time of her death. Star News reported that filming had been cancelled following Jung’s sad demise while the producers tried to assess the situation.

“We express our deep condolences. Future filming schedule is under internal discussion,” a representative from the production team said.

The cause of her death is not known yet, but she was found dead at her residence on April 11, KST.

Jung Chae-yul's dramas and movies

Following are the movies and shows in which Jung Chae-yul was seen:

1. Devil’s Runway (2016)

2. Deep (2018)

3. Zombie Detective (2020)

4. Wedding Impossible (yet to be released)

Jung Chae- yul’s last Instagram photo

Jung was quite active on Instagram with around 25,000 followers and her posts featured her in different poses while roaming around the world. She was a rising star in the film and TV industry, several fans took to social media to mourn her loss.

As soon as the news of her death broke out, several social media users took to her last Instagram post and offered their condolences to her family.

Jung shared this post three days ago in which she can be seen listening to music with a couple of drinks. She also posed for a few pictures in the lift. The post soon went viral and was flooded with comments such as “May you rest in peace chae yul :(“.



