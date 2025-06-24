Brain sickening! Indian-origin rapper Tommy Genesis faces backlash for dressing as Goddess Kali. Who is she?

Social media is the place where everything is being discussed, and the current topic of discussion is Indian-origin Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis's new look, which has sparked major controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The controversy erupted over Genesis's recent music video titled True Blue, in which she's dressed up as Goddess Kali.



Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj, who goes by her stage name Tommy Genesis, has left fans furious with her appearance in the video, which many have called insane and offensive.

Why is Tommy Genesis going viral?

The controversial music video has drawn massive criticism for her appearance and objectionable, provocative actions. For her song True Blue, the rapper dressed up as the Hindu goddess Kali, painting herself in blue body paint, wearing gold jewellery, a bindi on her forehead, and red lipstick.

The visuals from the video immediately caught attention, with people slamming the rapper for her portrayal of the Hindu goddess. While her appearance didn’t sit well with many followers of the Hindu religion, the questionable gestures she made using a Christian cross have also raised several eyebrows.

Released on June 20, the video has sparked outrage online. Commenting on the clip, one user wrote, '''absolute brain sickening !! Tommy genesis an indian origin based canadian rapper. she openly sexualizing Goddess Kali in the most filthy way possible. 'Another user wrote,''bro i’m not even a hindu or a christian but this was so uncomfortable to watch like it just feels so off. what’s with the mindset of mocking other religions culture and beliefs for clout?''

Who is Tommy Genesis?

Born in Vancouver, Canada, to a Tamil-Malayali family with South Indian and Christian roots, the rapper's father is a Tamil-Malayali Christian, and her mother is of Swedish descent, reportedly. She graduated from the Emily Carr University of Art and Design, where she studied film and sculpture.





After her bachelor’s, she started making music in the early 2010s and her rap career in 2013. She later signed with Awful Records and released her debut mixtape, World Vision. She later signed with Downtown Records/Universal and in 2018, she released her debut album Tommy Genesis in 2018, featuring the single ‘100 Bad’ which was remixed by Charli XCX.

Over the years, she has worked with collaborated with artists like JPEGMAFIA and Lana Del Rey.