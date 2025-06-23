/No hits in decades, yet $12 billion net worth: How this 1980s star became Hollywood’s wealthiest star

Meet the world's richest actor, who has not given any hits in decades, yet she's the owner of $12 billion. How? Scroll to read the story.
When discussing Hollywood's richest actor, names like Tom Cruise, Tyler Perry, or Dwayne Johnson might come to mind. But what if we told you that the wealthiest star is an actress who dominated the silver screen in the 1980s and now holds Hollywood's largest fortune?
Actress Jami Gertz, the 1980s "It Girl," is currently the richest actress in the world. She made her acting debut alongside Tom Cruise in the 1981 film Endless Love, the first acting project for both. She rose to prominence with roles in films like Crossroads, Less Than Zero, and The Lost Boys.
Since her debut, she has starred in movies such as Sixteen Candles, Twister, Seven Girlfriends, and Keeping Up with the Steins.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gertz is a multi-billionaire and is the richest actor on the planet with a net worth of $12 billion. She's $8 billion richer than Oprah Winfrey and $3 billion richer than director Steven Spielberg.
Gertz enjoyed a successful acting career, but a significant portion of her wealth stems from her longtime marriage to billionaire Tony Ressler. Ressler, an investor, co-owns the NBA's Atlanta Hawks with his wife.
In the 90s, her husband co-founded the private equity firm Apollo Global Management, which he later left to focus on his other ventures. Today, Ressler has a fortune of $12 billion, as per Forbes.
Before stepping out of the spotlight, Gertz had a thriving career and was one of the most beloved actresses of the 1980s and 1990s, starring in several blockbuster films.
For those who might think that she married Ressler for money, the truth is that Gertz was the breadwinner when they married and even purchased their first home in Los Angeles. At the time, Ressler worked for the financial firm Drexel Burnham Lambert, which was forced into bankruptcy in 1990 due to its involvement in illegal activities. Later, he co-founded the private equity firm Apollo Global Management.
Born in Chicago, Illinois on October 28, 1965, her parents are Sharyn and Walter Gertz, who was a builder and contractor. She attended Maine East High School, followed by NYU.