/No hits in decades, yet $12 billion net worth: How this 1980s star became Hollywood’s wealthiest star

Actress Jami Gertz, the 1980s "It Girl," is currently the richest actress in the world. She made her acting debut alongside Tom Cruise in the 1981 film Endless Love, the first acting project for both. She rose to prominence with roles in films like Crossroads, Less Than Zero, and The Lost Boys.

Since her debut, she has starred in movies such as Sixteen Candles, Twister, Seven Girlfriends, and Keeping Up with the Steins.