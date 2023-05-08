When Tom Cruise told King Charles, 'you can be my wingman anytime': Coronation special

What a starry day as Charles acceded to the throne and was crowned the reigning King of the UK. The nation saw its first coronation in 70 years with many high profile celebrities lining up for the coronation concert that happened after the official ceremony commenced. Actors like Hugh Jackman, Tom Cruise, Pierce Brosnan were among the top stars spotted at the concert.

Catering to a crowd of more than 20000 people, the actors took to the stage on Windsor Castle grounds and congratulated the new King. Among the firsts to hop on to the stage was Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise who said, “Pilot-to-pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time.” True to his Maverick style, Tom said this with his aviators on. Another actor who flaunted his inimitable personal style was ex-Bond Pierce Brosnan. He talked about Charles’ history as a fully trained Royal Air Force pilot. Hugh Jackman waved hello, too.

Among the stars who performed were Katy Perry, Nicole Scherzinger and Lionel Richie. Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage and Olly Murs sang too. There was also a Commonwealth choir for the king as the new King and Queen looked on fascinated.

Post the ceremony, Buckingham Palace issued the first public statement on behalf of Charles and Camilla since they were crowned. A Palace spokesman said the King and Queen were “deeply touched” by the nation's celebration of their historic coronation. It was watched by millions of people who gathered on the streets.

