Priyanka Chopra celebrated her mother, Madhu Chopra's 60th birthday, just six days after the passing of her father, Ashok Chopra.

Advertisment

Despite the grief, Priyanka organised a special surprise party, inviting John Abraham to honour her mother's wish as she is a huge fan of the actor.

In an interview on the YouTube show Lehren Retro, Madhu Chopra said, "He (Ashok Chopra) passed away on June 10, and my birthday is on June 16. I was turning 60, and they had planned a big party for me. The whole family was already there due to his illness. After his passing, we were grieving, but Priyanka insisted that we go ahead with the party and asked everyone to stay. She said, "That's what dad would have wanted."

Advertisment

Family dynamic

While Priyanka was focused on honouring her mother's special day, other family members were reportedly gloomy, questioning the appropriateness of celebrating so soon after the loss.

Madhu expressed gratitude for Priyanka's efforts, recognising that the family was all grieving but appreciating how her daughter chose to honour her father's memory through the celebration.

Advertisment

Priyanka's actions were a tribute to her father, reflecting her deep bond with him. The global star has often spoken of her equation with her father. She even has a tattoo which reads "Daddy's Little Girl" in his handwriting.

As for her mother's birthday, Priyanka's efforts showcase how she aimed to bring a sense of normalcy and joy to her mother’s life after a significant loss, according to Madhu Chopra.