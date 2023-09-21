WGA, studios resume negotiations, share rare joint statement: Reason for cautious optimism?

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) released a joint statement following the resumption of negotiations between the two parties, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The statement, issued on a recent Wednesday, read, "The WGA and AMPTP met for bargaining today and will meet again tomorrow." While it's not uncommon for labour negotiations in the entertainment industry to be accompanied by joint press releases, this marks the first instance of such a statement during the current round of negotiations.

This unexpected development has sparked cautious optimism among industry insiders, with one studio source suggesting to THR that the joint statement could be seen as a positive sign. It's worth noting that negotiations between the WGA and the AMPTP have been marked by tension and disagreement.

Adding to the significance of the negotiations, several top entertainment company leaders, including Disney CEO Bob Iger, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, and NBCUniversal Studio Group chairman and chief content officer Donna Langley, actively participated in the discussions.

In preparation for the talks, these high-profile executives cleared their schedules, expecting negotiations to extend late into the evening. However, the meeting concluded by late afternoon, suggesting that the discussions were potentially more productive than anticipated. All four CEOs are scheduled to return to the bargaining table on the following day, highlighting their commitment to reaching a resolution.

These negotiations mark a return to the table for the WGA and the AMPTP after a deadlock in late August. This deadlock followed a meeting between top WGA leaders and studio executives on August 21, during which the AMPTP publicly released a previous proposal to the writers. In response, the writers criticised the CEOs, alleging that they had received "a lecture about how good their single and only counteroffer was."

As negotiations continue, the industry will closely monitor developments, hoping for a breakthrough that can benefit both the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

