We will wait for you! ARMY gets emotional over BTS military service

Edited By: Pragati Awasthi
New Delhi, India Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 05:11 PM(IST)

BTS Photograph:( Others )

BTS's military service has been a topic of discussion for a while now. Time and again, netizens and the BTS Army have shared their views on the topic. Some users are in support while others just can't imagine their world without K-pop members. 

The Army is heartbroken but proud! Today, K-pop sensation BTS's management company has confirmed that the seven boys will soon perform their mandatory military service.
 
In a long statement, the agency shared that Jin, the oldest member in the band, will be the first one who will get enrolled in the army and that his process will start at the end of October. Meanwhile, other bandmates will join when they are asked to do so. 

BTS members to serve military duties, confirms Big Hit Music

Soon after the announcement, BTS' ARMY was quick to share their reaction on social media sites which led to hashtags like 'We Love you BTS', 'Forever With BTS' trend.

Sharing a photo of BTS, one user wrote, "I'm feeling sad but I'm proud of you guys.''

Another wrote, ''No matter what, no matter how long. Every step of the way, ARMY will be here for BTS.''

Check more reactions here:

