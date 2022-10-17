We will wait for you! ARMY gets emotional over BTS military service

The Army is heartbroken but proud! Today, K-pop sensation BTS's management company has confirmed that the seven boys will soon perform their mandatory military service.



In a long statement, the agency shared that Jin, the oldest member in the band, will be the first one who will get enrolled in the army and that his process will start at the end of October. Meanwhile, other bandmates will join when they are asked to do so.

BTS members to serve military duties, confirms Big Hit Music

BTS's military service has been a topic of discussion for a while now. Time and again, netizens and the BTS Army have shared their views on the topic. Some users are in support while others just can't imagine their world without K-pop members. Soon after the announcement, BTS' ARMY was quick to share their reaction on social media sites which led to hashtags like 'We Love you BTS', 'Forever With BTS' trend.



Sharing a photo of BTS, one user wrote, "I'm feeling sad but I'm proud of you guys.''

Another wrote, ''No matter what, no matter how long. Every step of the way, ARMY will be here for BTS.''

Check more reactions here:

"worries? everyone has worries. you might feel a little unhappy when you have them, but it will pass and soon after, you feel happiness again." – kim seokjin ♥︎



WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIN#석진아사랑해하트#ForeverWithBTS pic.twitter.com/gZFEtetkMo — KSJ1♡ (@filmsforjin) October 17, 2022 ×

"if you believe in us and trust us, we will keep going and continue to share music with you. like hoseok said, please believe in us." ㅡ Kim Namjoon



🥺💜 #ForeverWithBTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Jx6DO0udlp — BTS Updates, Fancafe & Charts (@_BTSMoments_) October 17, 2022 ×

The reason I cried when this moment happened was I thought this wouldn’t happen again for awhile, and I was right. But we’ll have more of these moments in the future and make new memories together, forever💜💖 #ForeverWithBts pic.twitter.com/v3KJRg7j27 — Bianca⁷💜 (@Bianca81162299) October 17, 2022 ×

No matter what, no matter how long. Every step of the way, ARMY will be here for BTS. #ForeverWithBTS pic.twitter.com/NiZ9FT4psg — Mu⁷ (@130613fate) October 17, 2022 ×

🐨: believe in us and trust us

🐱: let’s get old together

🐿️: please believe in us

🐥: we should keep going 30, 40, 70 years!



ARMY FOREVER, BTS FOREVER#ForeverWithBTSpic.twitter.com/1GDXMSAQ7H — Min Sakina⁷ (@Sakina801) October 17, 2022 ×