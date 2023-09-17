Watch: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat after Jawan success

Shah Rukh Khan is on cloud nine after Jawan's success. Thanking fans for the love they have showered on his new movie, the actor greeted the fans standing outside his house Mannat in Mumbai, India.



On Sunday evening, Khan waved at the sea of fans gathered outside his house and greeted them in his own signature style, with folded hands and a thumbs-up sign.



Dressed up in a blue t-shirt and jeans, SRK looked dashing. Seeing SRK, the fans outside his home went berserk as they shouted and cheered for the actor.

Several photos and videos of the actor surfaced online.

HQ : SRK bleeds blue while celebrating Team India's Asia Cup win with his army of JAWANs 😍🔥 Now let's watch #Jawan to celebrate this historic win⚡@iamSRK #INDvSL #AsiaCup23 #AsiaCup23 #AsiaCupFinal pic.twitter.com/8vjecjS8H8 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 17, 2023 ×

Shah Rukh Khan's fan account shared a video of the actor greeting his fans from the iron balcony. Sharing the video on X, they wrote, ''THE KING celebrating team India’s triumph wearing blue, as he greets his family of FANs! 🇮🇳💙 Watch #Jawan NOW and celebrate India’s historic win! 🔥 @iamsrk#INDvSL #AsiaCupFinal.''

Jawan success



Shah Rukh Khan's film is performing outstandingly well at the box office. The Atlee directorial, which was released on September 7, has

shattered several box office records worldwide.



The film has crossed Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) mark in the domestic market. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, ''350 NOT OUT… #Jawan swims past ₹ 350 cr mark on Day 9 [second Fri], should comfortably cross ₹ 400 cr in Weekend 2 itself… SUPERB HOLD on [second] Fri paves way for a FANTASTIC, UNINTERRUPTED RUN, going forward… [Week 2] Fri 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 366.08 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice.''