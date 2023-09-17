Watch: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat after Jawan success
Story highlights
Jawan has surpassed several box office records set by SRK's January release Pathaan. The film has crossed the Rs 700 crore mark (Rs 7 billion) worldwide, becoming the fastest Bollywood film to achieve this mark.
Jawan has surpassed several box office records set by SRK's January release Pathaan. The film has crossed the Rs 700 crore mark (Rs 7 billion) worldwide, becoming the fastest Bollywood film to achieve this mark.
Shah Rukh Khan is on cloud nine after Jawan's success. Thanking fans for the love they have showered on his new movie, the actor greeted the fans standing outside his house Mannat in Mumbai, India.
On Sunday evening, Khan waved at the sea of fans gathered outside his house and greeted them in his own signature style, with folded hands and a thumbs-up sign.
Dressed up in a blue t-shirt and jeans, SRK looked dashing. Seeing SRK, the fans outside his home went berserk as they shouted and cheered for the actor.
Happy birthday to the most loved leader! Bollywood extends warm wishes to PM Modi
Several photos and videos of the actor surfaced online.
HQ : SRK bleeds blue while celebrating Team India's Asia Cup win with his army of JAWANs 😍🔥 Now let's watch #Jawan to celebrate this historic win⚡@iamSRK #INDvSL #AsiaCup23 #AsiaCup23 #AsiaCupFinal pic.twitter.com/8vjecjS8H8— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 17, 2023
trending now
Shah Rukh Khan's fan account shared a video of the actor greeting his fans from the iron balcony. Sharing the video on X, they wrote, ''THE KING celebrating team India’s triumph wearing blue, as he greets his family of FANs! 🇮🇳💙 Watch #Jawan NOW and celebrate India’s historic win! 🔥 @iamsrk#INDvSL #AsiaCupFinal.''
HQ: @iamsrk at Mannat to celebrate team India’s win, wearing blue himself!— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 17, 2023
Let’s celebrate India’s Asia Cup triumph by watching #Jawan with your loved ones! 💙🇮🇳#INDvSL #AsiaCup23 #AsiaCup23 #AsiaCupFinal pic.twitter.com/6rbqnnjGAL
Jawan success
Shah Rukh Khan's film is performing outstandingly well at the box office. The Atlee directorial, which was released on September 7, has
shattered several box office records worldwide.
The film has crossed Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) mark in the domestic market. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, ''350 NOT OUT… #Jawan swims past ₹ 350 cr mark on Day 9 [second Fri], should comfortably cross ₹ 400 cr in Weekend 2 itself… SUPERB HOLD on [second] Fri paves way for a FANTASTIC, UNINTERRUPTED RUN, going forward… [Week 2] Fri 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 366.08 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice.''
Priyanka Chopra reacts to student Jaahnavi Kandula's tragic death in US: 'A life is a life'
The film has surpassed several box office records set by SRK's January release Pathaan. The film has crossed the Rs 700 crore mark (Rs 7 billion) worldwide, becoming the fastest Bollywood film to achieve this mark.
Taking to X, Manobala wrote, "Jawan WW Box office. Zooms past ₹700 cr gross mark in just 9 days. Fastest Bollywood film to achieve this feat. Second entrant for Shah Rukh Khan after #Pathaan. ||#Jawan| #ShahRukhKhan| #Nayanthara| #Atlee|| Day 1 - ₹ 125.05 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 109.24 cr, Day 3 - ₹ 140.17 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 156.80 cr, Day 5 - ₹ 52.39 cr, Day 6 - ₹ 38.21 cr, Day 7 - ₹ 34.06 cr, Day 8 - ₹ 28.79 cr, Day 9 - ₹ 26.35 cr. Total - ₹ 711.06 cr."