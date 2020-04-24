Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri's office looks like this as a quarantine facility

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri recently announced various aids to help fight coronavirus. Among these, they also offered their four-storey personal office to help BMC in Mumbai in order to expand their quarantine capacity, equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women, and elderly.

Now, in a video shared by Gauri Khan, one can see how the authorities have turned their office premises into a quarantine facility.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Gauri wrote, “#GauriKhanDesign‘s refurbished this office ...a quarantine zone providing essentials and services to those in need. We must stand together and stand strong in this fight against #Covid19. @meerfoundationofficial @iamsrk.”

Among many other such offerings, Shah Rukh Khan announced relief with his group of companies, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX to support the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government, and Chief Ministers Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamta Banerjee in its COVID-19 fight.

From government funds to 25,000 PPE kits, food requirements of 5500 Mumbai families, 2000 cooked meals to hospitals, 3 lakh meal kits for 10,000 people, grocery for 2500 daily wage workers in Delhi and 100 acid attack survivors; Shah Rukh’s contribution is one of the biggest from any Indian celebrity.

