Shah Rukh Khan donates 25,000 PPE kits, Maharashtra Health Minister thanks the actor for his 'kind contribution'

Shah Rukh Khan's generous donation towards COVID-19 relief work has been lauded across sectors. The superstar has not only donated to PM CARE fund but also provided PPE kits and provided food and financial assistance to the needy.



Praising SRK's timely donation, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope thanked the actor on Twitter. "Many thanks, Mr Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 and protecting our frontline medical care team," Tope`s tweet on Monday read.



Responding to this, Khan thanked the Minister for "sourcing the kits" and added that he stood with all the others in this hour of need."Thank you, sir, for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavor to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family and team be safe and healthy," Khan`s response on Twitter read.

Apart from this, a look at the top actor`s Twitter profile reveals that he has been active in reaching out to the authorities and contributing in every way he can to boost the fight against COVID-19 in multiple locations across the country.



Earlier last week, the official Twitter handle of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had thanked him and his wife, Gauri Khan, for offering their "4-storey personal office space to help expand our quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and elderly."



Apart from this the IPL-franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) owner, had also committed to contributing to the PM-CARES Fund and had also donated to Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal Chief Minister`s Relief Fund.