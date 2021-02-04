Watch: Billie Eilish shares a glimpse of her life in trailer for documentary

Billie Eilish teased some more information about her personal life in the trailer for her upcoming documentary ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry’.

The trailer shows Billie and her brother Finneas who collaborate on almost all songs of the star as they make music at their family home before she’s catapulted into international superstar life.

In the teaser trailer, you can also watch Billie's mother Maggie Baird sharing concerns about her daughter finding fame at a young age, and the difficult times teenagers are growing up in today. "I honestly don't know how any artist of any age is doing it without a parent," she says.

Watch teaser trailer below:

In a previously released trailer for the Billie Eilish documentary, Billie is seen getting her driver’s license, meeting her idol Justin Bieber at Coachella and her reaction to sweeping last year's Grammys.

‘Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry’ premieres on AppleTV+ on February 26.

