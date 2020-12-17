Watch trailer of Billie Eilish documentary 'The World's A Little Blurry' here

Billie Eilish will soon reach your homes via her Apple TV documentary titled ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry’ that will offer an inside look at her personal life and rise to stardom.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker RJ Cutler, ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry’ documentary premieres worldwide February 26.

The first trailer of the documentary was released this week. As seen in the preview, the documentary will give an intimate look at Billie Eilish’s extraordinary life as she tours the world and records her acclaimed debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

The docu will also give a peel into Billie Eilish’s personal milestones, like when she got her driver’s license and was gifted a dream car. YouTube creates world's first 'infinite' video with Billie Eilish' 'Bad Guy' covers

Watch the Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry trailer here:



