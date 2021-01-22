Watch: Billie Eilish and Rosalía finally release their long-teased collaboration

For all Billie Eilish fans, here’s news on her much-awaited collaboration with Rosalia.

While it was teased in HBO series ‘Euphoria’, a new special episode teaser trailer for the same is out and it gives a peek into their collaboration titled ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’.

The news around the song featuring Billie Eilish and Rosalia has been going around since their breakout year in 2019 with the young Flamenco-inspired singer-songwriter telling EW that the pair met on Instagram and forged a fast friendship.

"She's very unique, and I've never seen someone like that. Her energy and her creative mind are so genuine and strong," said Rosalía of the Grammy-winning artist.

Watch the ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’ music video: