WATCH - After Mecca, Shah Rukh Khan spotted visiting Vaishno Devi Temple ahead of Pathaan release

Baadshah, the king of Bollywood- Shah Rukh Khan - was reportedly spotted visiting Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir, as per a video that has now gone viral on social media. The celebrity is covered up by a black hooded jacket, so his face cannot be seen. After the Dunki schedule in Saudi Arabia wrapped up, the actor was seen performing Umrah in the holy city of Mecca earlier this month. The video of Shah Rukh Khan visiting Vaishno Devi Temple to seek blessings is now circulated widely on social media. Here the full video:

Shah visited Vaishno Devi Temple ❤️

May Devi Maa fulfill all his wishes 🙏🏻 #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 pic.twitter.com/1XrL82XaCW — 👸Sharania Jhanvi𓀠🌹BesharamRang (@SharaniaJ) December 12, 2022 ×

Shah Rukh Khan just finished filming his forthcoming movie Dunki in Saudi Arabia. He had been seen in Mecca. The city is home to Masjid al-Haram, the holiest place in Islam, and King Khan, as he is known among his supporters, was spotted doing Umrah there. On social media, a number of images and videos of the celebrity have gone viral. He may be seen with a face mask on and in white clothing.

On Monday, the creators of "Pathan" have released the first song, "Besharam Rang," on social media. This came after two days of teaser trailers and stills of the song. In the song, Shah Rukh Khan is serenaded by Deepika Padukone and the two actors displayed their toned bodies and stunning looks. The simmering chemistry between the two actors is simply amazing.