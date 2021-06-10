Was the Queen consulted on Meghan-Harry daughter's name? Contradictory reports emerge

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry became parents for the second time with a daughter and her name has been embroiled in a controversy after the couple decided for her to have both names of reigning UK Queen and Harry’s late mother.

Their daughter is called Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. She is the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild and is eighth in line to the throne. Her middle name was chosen to honour her late grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales while Lilibet is Queen’s childhood nickname.

Now, sources report that the name has not been chosen after consultation with the Queen even though it has her childhood nickname. While the name clearly shows that it is an attempt to mend the couple’s rift with the Royal family, reports prove contradictory. Meghan-Harry's baby Lili features for the first time in mother's children's book

The BBC’s royal correspondent, Jonny Dymond, reported that the Queen had not been consulted about the Royal baby’s name. The BBC did not quote the source for its story directly, but Dymond said on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the source had made it very clear that the Sussexes had not asked permission to use the name and that none had been granted.

It was reported that he said “a good palace source” was “absolutely adamant” that Lili’s name had not been run by the Queen. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry taking parental leave after daughter Lilibet Diana's birth

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry insisted the Queen was told in advance about the name and that they would not have gone ahead with the name if the Queen had disapproved.

“The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement – in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name,” the source was quoted.

Lawyers for Harry and Meghan have written to the media asserting that the BBC’s claims are false and defamatory.