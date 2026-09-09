/Wait, what? Yash may have said no to Rs 100 cr fee for Ramayana - but his new deal could make him richer

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. Set to release on Diwali, the film stars heavyweights Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. Made in two parts on a whopping budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the actors are reportedly being paid huge amounts for their roles.

However, it is now being reported that Toxic actor Yash has decided to forgo his acting fee of Rs 100 crore. But what is the reason?

Why is Yash not taking a ₹ 100 crore fee for Ramayana?

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Apart from acting in the film, Yash is also investing in it. His Monster Mind Creations and Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios have teamed up to co-produce the film. Reports now suggest that he has decided to let go of his fee and has instead opted for the South Indian theatrical distribution rights for both parts.

According to a report by Sacnilk, Yash is not charging any acting fee for his role and has instead taken the South Indian distribution rights for both parts as compensation.

As per a report from 2025, the Kannada star was being paid a huge fee of Rs 100 crore for his role as Ravana. This was said to be one of the highest-paying roles in Indian cinema. However, this is a report-based story. No official confirmation on this .

How are Yash's distribution rights a masterstroke?

If Yash takes a Rs 100 crore fee, his earnings are fixed no matter how the film performs. By taking the South Indian theatrical distribution rights instead, he will look after the release of the movie in South Indian states: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telugu, and Kerala.

He will sell the film to theatres and sub-distributors there and, as per reports, he will keep 40-50% of the box office collections as his share (This is not an official percentage and is only for explanation). Since Ramayana is expected to be a massive blockbuster, South India alone could do Rs 400-600 crore business per part. That means his share could easily be Rs 200-250 crore per film, which for two parts could be double that - far more than the Rs 100 crore fee. But these are only numbers, and the result will only depend on how the movie performs. So it's a high-risk gamble where he is betting on the film's success to earn much more than a salary.

Yash says Ramayana’s Rs 4000 cr budget includes Hollywood promotions

The two-part adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana has been in discussion for its massive budget. Speaking about it, Yash clarified the numbers.

“There’s a misunderstanding I should clarify. Rs 4000 crore, quoted by my partner (Namit Malhotra), includes both the films, and the promotional costs for Hollywood. That’s how the math there works. A budget equal to, or sometimes more than, the production budget is spent for promotions because it’s global,” said Yash during his appearance on Indian news channel India TV.