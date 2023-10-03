Viral video: Jaipur man attempts to recreate Money Heist scene atop his car; gets arrested

Jaipur, the picturesque capital of Rajasthan, found itself in the midst of an unusual spectacle as a young man got on top of a car and rained down Rs 10 and Rs 20 currency notes upon onlookers. This perplexing act led to pandemonium on the streets, causing a traffic jam, and it soon captured the attention of social media users when a video of the incident went viral. The incident unfolded in the vicinity of Gaurav Tower in Malviya Nagar, Jaipur.

Authorities swiftly responded to the viral video that depicted the peculiar incident. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East, Jnanachand Yadav, revealed that the individual responsible for the act has been arrested by the Jawahar Circle Police Station, and an ongoing interrogation is underway.

The incident took a curious turn as it was revealed that the young man was inspired by the popular Netflix series Money Heist, a Spanish heist crime drama television series created by Álex Pina. In the viral video that circulated widely on social media, the man, dressed in red attire reminiscent of the show's characters, wore a mask to conceal his identity. He stood atop the car's roof and signalled to attract the attention of passersby while throwing the currency notes.

As the currency notes fluttered down from above, a growing crowd scrambled to grab them, leading to a chaotic scene on the streets. Traffic in the area came to a standstill.

The authenticity of the scattered currency notes remains under scrutiny by authorities, as it remains unclear whether they were real or counterfeit. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the source and legitimacy of the notes.

The young man, who reportedly borrowed his father's car for this unusual escapade, claimed that he did it "just for fun". However, the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident to determine if there are any potential legal ramifications for this bizarre act.

