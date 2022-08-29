Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger' is struggling at the box office

Fans had a lot of expectations from Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger', but unfortunately, the film has failed to impress the moviegoers. The much-anticipated Puri Jagannadh directorial has joined the long list of Hindi films that tanked at the box office this year.



The film did have a decent start, but the box office numbers slowed down dramatically over the weekend. The film starring Ananya Pandey, south star Ramya Krishnan opened up with bad reviews from both critics and audience, who criticised the film saying it's outdated, bad screenplay & poor writing.

Talking about the box office numbers, the film, which was made on a massive budget had a great start as it collected over Rs 32 crore worldwide. However, the numbers dip was seen from Friday. Many reports are suggesting that the movie has not been able to earn decent numbers in regional languages as well. Adding more, the film condition is so worse that the 'Liger' has not been able to cross 'Karthikeya 2' in some southern states.

According to the trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film is a ''ULTRA DISASTER at the BO.



Manobala tweeted, that the film ''Will NOT recover its budget. POOR talk & bookings.''

#Liger ULTRA DISASTER at the BO.



Will NOT recover its budget.



As per the reports, the film collected Rs 27 crore on Friday and the earnings remained totally flat on Saturday and Sunday, as well.



The film grossed around Rs 7.5 crore on the third day of its release, as per the reports.

As per the Andhra Box Office Twitter handle, the film has grossed Rs 43 crore in the first three days of its release.

The movie follows the story of MMA fighter Liger and his struggle from the roadside to becoming a world-renowned fighter.

WION's film critic Shomini Sen has described 'Liger' as a cringe-fest and it is an ''utter disaster from the word 'go'.''



Lots of mindless action sequences, arbitrary songs and a story that lacks logic- 'Liger' feels like an ordeal to sit through. Actors- all credible ones- ham through their parts. Dialogues, written by Prashant Pandey and story by Jagannadh himself waste the talent on screen. Vijay Deverakonda trained hard to look his part but is let down by terrible writing.



The film could have easily been an out-and-out action thriller. A lot of similar stories have done well in the past. The problem with 'Liger' is that it tries to forcibly put in a nationalistic angle when the protagonist decides to represent India in the world championship. He is also called by the international media the 'Chaiwala from India' (get it, get it?) - plot points that seem completely unnecessary to the narrative. It is also a very insensitive and sexist film where the women only live for the men in their lives. They give others threats on behalf of their son, brother, and boyfriend. Their only purpose in life is to belittle the men. And they are even referred to as chudails (witches). So cute, an? - Read full review here.