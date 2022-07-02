Vijay Deverakonda shows off his ripped body in his new nude poster, says he has given 'everything' to Liger

Vijay Deverakonda started the Saturday with a mind-blowing poster. After a much wait, the new look of Vijay from his much-awaited film 'Liger' was released. Soon after the launch, Vijay was all over the internet thanks to his naked poster, looking at which we can also say, that the next superhit is on the way.



In the new black and grey poster, Deverkonda is looking fierce as he's standing fully naked flaunting his six-pack abs and just holding a bunch of roses just to hide his modesty.

Take a look:

''A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, and physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon #LIGER,'' he captioned the post.

As it was expected, the poster quickly become the chatter of the whole country which led to the #Vijay Deverakonda #Ligar #SexiestPosterEver becoming the top trend on Twitter.

The pan-India film also stars Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, playing the role of the lead actress. Boxing legend Mike Tyson is all set to make his debut in the Indian film industry with the forthcoming film.

The film is backed by Karan Johar's production company and is directed by Puri Jagannadh.