Victory for Cinema! Francis Ford Coppola is all praise for Barbie and Oppenheimer box office success

Acclaimed director Francis Ford Coppola is all praise for Barbenheimer's success. Moviegoers witnessed the biggest clash at the box office. Two of the biggest Hollywood movies, Barbie and Oppenheimer, arrived on the same day (July 21), and both movies are doing great business across the world.

Francis Ford Coppola on ‘Barbenheimer’ success

Coppola recently addressed the release of two biggies of Hollywood on the same day as he went to praise the thunderous response both the films are receiving as he called the success of both the mega-budget films a "victory for Cinema".

During his interaction with fans on his Instagram Stories, the director was asked whether he had watched both films or not.

Saying that he had yet to watch both films, he said, ''I have yet to see them, but the fact that people are filling big theatres to see them and that they are neither ‘sequels’ nor ‘prequels’… no number attached to them meaning they are true one-offs is victory for Cinema.''

Barbie Vs Oppenheimer

Both the films that come from the two ace directors Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig have garnered impressive reviews from the critics. Talking about Nolan's Oppenheimer, the film garnered a 92 per cent score on the review aggregation platform, Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig's film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has garnered an impressive 89% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, when it comes to box office collection, Greta Gerwig's film became the first choice of the audience. As per the Deadline, Barbie crossed $300 million at the box office in nine days. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer has garnered more than $173.6 million.

More about Barbie:

Directed by Greta, the movie follows the story of Barbie and Ken, who are expelled from Barbie Land due to their imperfections, and together they will explore the real world. The movie is co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

WION's review on Barbie: Film critic Shomini Sen writes, ''I would still say that the film very smartly shows how society is and humanises the iconic doll. For decades Barbie has been one of the most popular toys for young girls, setting unrealistic standards of beauty. Sure, Mattel has reinvented the doll and made every girl believe that they can be whatever they want to be - just like their favourite doll, but the narrative of everything being overtly perfect has also done damage to several. Greta, in that sense, spins the narrative and adds a layer of cynicism to Barbie land to show how things are in real. Flawed, depressed, and definitely not perfect- even though the plastic remains constant.'' Read the full review here:

More about Oppenheimer:

Oppenheimer is based on the biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who is known as the "father of the atomic bomb," The film is dark, thrilling, and serious.

WION's review on Oppenheimer: Film critic Kshitij Mohan Rawat writes, ''As Oppenheimer unfolds, Nolan presents us with a kaleidoscope of ethical dilemmas that transcend time. The film's resonance lies not only in its historical accuracy but also in its exploration of the human condition, the pursuit of knowledge, and the choices that shape our destinies. Oppenheimer is an unmissable cinematic event. I am not quite sure if it is indeed Nolan's best work as many have said, but it definitely comes close.'' Read the full review here.



