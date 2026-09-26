/Vicky Kaushal's first look from Love and War is out! Actor looks fierce in the poster

The world of Love and War is unfolding, and we are already invested. After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the first look of Vicky Kaushal is out, and we are all up for it. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie is one of the most exciting projects ever since it was announced, and now, after a much wait, the world of Love and War is being unveiled.

With three acting heavyweights coming together, Love and War promises to be a cinematic spectacle.

Vicky Kaushal's first look from Love and War

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Vicky Kaushal's first look from SLB's Love and War is out, and the actor looks fierce, surely one of the first times he's sported such a serious look with marks on his face. In the poster, the Masaan actor is seen with a cigarette and a lighter, sporting an intense gaze and looking nothing short of extraordinary in his first look.

The superstar brings an undeniable edge and commanding presence to the character. Sharing the poster, Kaushal wrote,''Nazre milengi, lekin hatengi nahin!Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027 ❤️ See you at the movies!‘’

Much like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's character posters, the makers have only dropped Vicky Kaushal's first look and have not revealed any character details, neither his name nor his backstory.

Alia Bhatt's first look

On Friday, SLB dropped the first look of Bhatt from the period drama, revealing that the actress is playing the role of a cabaret dancer in the movie. In the first look, the Darlings actor is wearing a striking sheer magenta-red jumpsuit with a large headpiece with feathers. In the first look, she looks fierce and bold.

Ranbir Kapoor's first look

Ranbir Kapoor was the first among the trio to get his character poster. Unveiled on Thursday by Bhansali Productions on Instagram, it showed him driving a vintage car in a white T-shirt and glasses, sporting a short buzz cut. What caught everyone's eye was his bloodied hand.

Love & War: What do we know about the project?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War is reportedly set to bring together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, and the movie is said to be a period drama, featuring a love triangle against the backdrop of war.