/Veteran South Korean actor Ahn Sung Ki in critical condition post cardiac arrest

South Korean veteran actor Ahn Sung Ki, who has been part of several films, including Defiance of a Teenager, A Sister's Garden, Mother's Love and The First Snow, among others, is reportedly in a critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest. His agency has issued a statement in regard to this.

Ahn Sung Ki's agency issues statement updating about his health

According to reports, Ahn Sung Ki had collapsed at his home on the afternoon of December 30, 2025, while choking on food. Discovered in cardiac arrest, he immediately received cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and was transported to a nearby hospital emergency room. He has since been receiving treatment in the ICU.

His agency, Artist Company, stated, "Ahn Sung Ki was suddenly hospitalised due to a health deterioration and is under medical care. His exact condition and future prognosis are being determined by the medical team. We kindly request your consideration for the actor's and his family's stability. It is not yet time to discuss improvements."

In 2019, Ahn was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2019 and has reportedly endured a long treatment period. The disease had later relapsed.

All about Ahn Sung Ki

Ahn Sung Ki is a popular South Korean actor and is one of the most celebrated actors. A native of Seoul, Ahn was the son of a veteran filmmaker and producer and started out as a child actor, appearing in director Kim Ki-young's celebrated film The Housemaid (1960).

After his discharge, Ahn resumed his acting career. He won recognition in the 1980 film A Fine, Windy Day and was named Best New Actor at the Grand Bell Awards. He has been part of several films, including Tabloid Truth, The Divine Move, Last Knights, Top Star, Rough Play, The Divine Fury, Paper Flower, Cassiopeia and Hansan: Rising Dragon, among others.