/Veteran Marathi actress Madhu Kambikar dies at 73 after prolonged illness, tributes pour in

Marathi entertainment has lost a familiar face whose work brought together cinema, theatre and Maharashtra’s folk-performance traditions. Veteran actor and Lavani artiste Madhu Kambikar died in Pune at the age of 73 on October 12, following a prolonged illness. Known for her performances in films such as Ek Hota Vidushak and Zapatlela, she spent decades working across different forms of Marathi entertainment.

What is the cause of death of Madhu Kambikar?

Madhu Kambikar was suffering from an unnamed illness for quite some time, as per the ABP Majha report. She passed away in Pune at the age of 73. The same report stated that Madhu had been bedridden for a while. She had a stroke, which deteriorated her health further and changed her life.

Reportedly, in November 2016, while performing at the Lavanya Sangeet in Mumbai, she began feeling unwell, which later led to her suffering from a stroke, and was rushed to hospital. Her death has left the Marathi entertainment industry in mourning.

Tributes pour in for Madhu Kambikar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over Madhu Kambikar’s demise. In a post on X, remembered the artist for her contribution to Marathi cinema, folk theatre, commercial theatre and television. In his message, Devendra Fadnavis said the news of her death was deeply saddening. He recalled her performances in films such as Hech Majha Maher, Raghumaina, Ek Hota Vidushak, Zapatlela, Debu and Yeu Ka Gharat.

The MDGPIR also paid tribute on X and wrote, “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed profound grief over the passing of veteran actress Madhu Kambikar, who established her identity on the silver screen by preserving the legacy of Maharashtra's folk arts through her acting and multifaceted performances.”

“Madhu Kambikar's artistic journey spanned from folk arts and theatre to the world of cinema. By upholding the traditional Lavani style in folk arts and through her study of Kathak, she earned acclaim as a dancer. The versatile star, who proudly flew the flag of Marathi folk arts on the silver screen, is no more. We share in the sorrow of the Kambikar family and Madhu Tai's fans, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has paid heartfelt tribute to Madhu Kambikar, praying that God grant strength to all to bear this loss,” they further wrote.

All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) shared a lengthy note and paid tribute to the veteran Marathi actress. They wrote, "AICWA prays that God grants peace to her soul and gives strength and courage to her family and her countless fans in this hour of grief."

Madhu Kambikar's contribution to Marathi film industry

Kambikar appeared in a number of Marathi films, including Shapit, Hech Mazha Maher, Raghu Maina, Ek Hota Vidushak, Zapatlela and Debu. Her work in cinema sat alongside performances in theatre and television, allowing her to reach audiences through several formats.

Alongside acting, Kambikar was known for her performances in Lavani, a traditional Maharashtrian art form that combines music, rhythm, dance and expressive storytelling. She also studied Kathak, bringing different elements of dance into her artistic practice.