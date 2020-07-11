Valentina Sampaio becomes first trans model in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue

Valentina Sampaio made history today, by becoming the first transgender to appear in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue.



The Brazilian model who previously made history by becoming the first trans woman to appear on the cover of Vogue Paris, and was the first openly transgender model to be hired by Victoria's Secret.

Sampaio shared a photo from the photoshoot on Instagram, which took place on Scrub Island in the British Virgin Islands, ''I am excited and honoured to be part of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The team at SI has created yet another groundbreaking issue by bringing together a diverse set of multitalented, beautiful women in a creative and dignified way''.



''I was born trans in a remote, humble fishing village in northern Brazil. Brazil is a beautiful country, but it also hosts the highest number of violent crimes and murders against the trans community in the world—three times that of the U.S''.

''Being trans usually means facing closed doors to peoples’ hearts and minds. We face snickers, insults, fearful reactions and physical violations just for existing. Our options for growing up in a loving and accepting family, having a fruitful experience at school or finding dignified work are unimaginably limited and challenging'', she captioned the post.



Sports Illustrated is one of the big brands in the modelling world. The brands have produced some of the most successful names in the business like Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks.

Sampaio belongs to a village in Ceara, a poor state in the northeast of Brazil.