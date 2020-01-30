Maidaan: Ajay Devgn shares first look posters from upcoming film

Ajay Devgn is now ready to essay the role of founding father of Indian football, legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, in his upcoming film ‘Maidaan’.

With vibes of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chak De’, Ajay Devgn’s film looks promising as he looks set to bring a film on football and Rahim’s passion for the sport.

Ajay Devgn shared the first look posters earlier in the day as he captioned them: “Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach.”

The film will reportedly have footballers from over 11 countries -- Australia, Finland, France, Spain, Vietnam, Japan and Thailand along with some from India.

‘Maidaan’ is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta.

The film is slated to release on November 27, 2020.