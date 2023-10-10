U2 changes lyrics of Pride song to honour music fans who lost their lives in Israel during music festival

Popular band U2 honoured the people of Israel as he added “Pride (In the Name of Love)” to the set while performing in Las Vegas. Music fans got killed at a music festival in Israel as Hamas launched an attack against Israel in order to “liberate Palestine”. The popular band rewrote some lyrics in the song to peg it like a tribute. He referred to the people who lost their lives as “stars of David”.

While performing, Bono sang, “Sing for our brothers and sisters — who they themselves were singing at the Supernova Sukkot festival in Israel. We sing for those. Our people, our kind of people, music people. Playful, experimental people. Our kind of people. We sing for them.”

He continued, “In the light of what’s happened in Israel and Gaza, a song about non-violence seems somewhat ridiculous, even laughable, but our prayers have always been for peace and for non-violence… But our hearts and our anger, you know where that’s pointed. So sing with us… and those beautiful kids at that music festival.”

As the first verse of “Pride” kicked in, Bono changed the first verse to refer to the Israel incident and sang, “Early morning, Oct. 7, the sun is rising in the desert sky. Stars of David, they took your life but they could not take your pride.” He repeated the “Could not take your pride” line three times before leading the band into the anthemic chorus.

What is happening between Israel and Palestine?

Hamas launched a full-blown attack on music fans who were attending the Supernova festival. The festival is held in the desert in southern Israel in conjunction with the Jewish festival of Sukkot. According to witnesses, rocket attacks were followed by close-range gunfire and sniper shots from dozens of Hamas men invading the festival grounds. After the attack, more than 260 bodies have been recovered. About 3,500 people attended the concert, about three miles from the border of the Gaza Strip.

The death toll in Gaza, following a continuous retaliation by Israeli forces since last weekend, neared the mark of 700 while over 2500 people are reported to be wounded in the Palestinian territories.

