Good news for science fiction lovers as the Tron franchise is back after a gap of 40 years with Tron: Ares. Makers teased the official trailer of the film with Jared Leto leading the charge of rogue programs.

Tron: Ares is the third film in the Tron franchise after the 1982 original and 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy.

Tron: Ares

The film has Jared Leto in the leading role. The film also features original star Jeff Bridges who is back as Kevin Flynn. Jared Leto plays Ares, one of the programs from the digital universe who is tasked to enter the real world. The cast also includes Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Cameron Monaghan, Sarah Desjardins, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro and Gillian Anderson.

As for the trailer, Tron: Ares gives us a close look at what the world looks like now – with our real world warped with the video game world entering into the mix. It opens with a high speed chasing sequence with the police and some rogue programs. The cop cars, atleast one of them gets sliced into two when the bike’s iconic light wall is activated.

Notably, Nine Inch Nails, the industrial rock and electronica band founded by Trent Reznor and joined in 2016 by frequent collaborator Atticus Ross, are scoring the film. Reznor and Ross have won Oscars for their scores for 2010’s The Social Network and 2020’s Soul.

Watch the trailer of Tron: Ares here:

Tron: Ares will release theatrically on October 10.