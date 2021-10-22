Tribute pour in for Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer shot dead by Alec Baldwin

Tributes have poured in for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died accidentally after Alec Baldwin misfired a prop gun on the set of his film 'Rust'.



After the accident, Halyna was airlifted from the Bonanza Creek Ranch and was taken to the hospital, where she sadly died. 'Rust' director Joul Souza was also injured in the accidental shooting and, as per the police, is undergoing treatment.

After the tragic news surfaced, Hutchins’s friends, colleagues and fans paid tribute to her.



Director Adam Egypt Mortimer, who worked with Hutchins on the 2020 superhero mystery-thriller 'Archenemy', tweeted: “I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film.”

Director Adam Egypt Mortimer, who worked with Hutchins on the 2020 superhero mystery-thriller 'Archenemy', tweeted: "I'm so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film."

James Gunn, director of 'Suicide Squad' and other films, also posted on Twitter. "My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen," he wrote. "My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family."

James Gunn, director of 'Suicide Squad' and other films, also posted on Twitter. "My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen," he wrote. "My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family."

Hutchins’s friend and fellow cinematographer Elle Schneider called her a “rising star” in a tweet. "I will miss you my friend…. This is devastating," film producer James Cullen Bressack posted.

Hutchins's friend and fellow cinematographer Elle Schneider called her a "rising star" in a tweet.

“Halyna was shooting the Western Rust when she died,” Schneider wrote. “Women cinematographers have historically been kept from genre film, and it seems especially cruel that one of the rising stars who was able to break through had her life cut short on the kind of project we’ve been fighting for.”



Born in 1979, Halyna was the daughter of military parents and grew up on a Soviet base ‘in the Arctic circle’.



Halyna is a Los Angeles based union cinematographer who graduated from the AFI conservatory in 2015 and has since established a track record of successful narrative features. Halyna was selected as one of American Cinematographers’ Rising Stars of 2019, her website reads.