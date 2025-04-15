Documentary-drama Black, White & Gray- Love Kills dropped its trailer today, offering a look inside the murky world of crime, investigation and more. The SonyLIV series will start streaming from May 2 onwards.

Plot of the series

The series follows Daniel Gary, a tenacious journalist on a mission to uncover a trail of murders linked to an elusive young man from an economically disadvantaged background. As Daniel delves deeper into the investigation, he exposes a web of corruption, patriarchy, and societal divides, blurring the lines between guilt and innocence while unraveling the complexities of truth and justice.

On his breakout role, Mayur More said, “Being a part of Black, White and Gray – Love Kills has been one of my career's most intense and eye-opening journeys. It’s a bold, genre-bending mockumentary that pulls you into a gripping crime story and leaves you grappling with the bigger questions it dares to ask. This story compels you to sit with discomfort and question everything you think you know about guilt, innocence, and justice. My character comes from a world where choices are scarce and consequences are unforgiving. It’s raw, emotional, and deeply personal. I hope the audience connects with the layers we've tried to portray and finds themselves reflecting long after the story comes to an end.”

Watch the trailer here:

Cast and release date

Directed by Pushkar Sunil Mahabalm, the series Black, White & Gray – Love Kills is produced by Swaroop Sampat and Hemal A. Thakkar.

The series also features Palak Jaiswal, Deven Bhojani, Edward Sonnenblick, Hakkim Shahjahan, Anant Jog, Kamlesh Sawant, and others.