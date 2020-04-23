Top 5 Hollywood news today: Whitney Houston biopic announced, Val Kilmer mentions Angelina Jolie in his memoir

Legends live on even after their death. Pop diva Whitney Houston may not be alive but her life will soon be in a feature film. Meanwhile, 90's Hollywood star Val Kilmer, in his new memoir, has mentioned how smitten he was by his 'Alexander' co-star Angelina Jolie and couldn't wait to kiss her!



Here are the top stories of the day.

Late iconic songstress Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' in works



For all those Whitney Houston fans, a feature film on the iconic songstress is now in works. Titled ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, the Whitney Houston Estate has teamed up with Primary Wave and Grammy-winning producer Clive Davis. The team is in talks with ‘Photographer’ helmer Stella Meghie to direct the project.



Pierce Brosnan once saved Halle Berry's life as she nearly died on James Bond film set



Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan did not just play the iconic role of James Bond in previous films but he is a true gentleman, according to his co-star Halle Berry who worked with him in ‘Die Another Day’. In a chat with Jimmy Fallon on his show, Halle revealed that she nearly died on the sets of the 2002 film, if not for Pierce Brosnan.



Val Kilmer says he 'couldn't wait to kiss' Angelina Jolie and buy her a private jet in new memoir



Val Kilmer, 90's Hollywood star, has admitted that he was smitten by Angelina Jolie much before they were cast in 2004 film 'Alexander' together. The 60-year old actor has opened up about his life and battle with throat cancer in a new memoir titled 'I'm Your Huckleberry'- the book was released on Tuesday.



Aaron Carter and girlfriend Melanie Martin are expecting their first baby



American rapper Aaron Carter announced on Tuesday, that he and his girlfriend Melanie Martin are expecting a child together. According to the news agency, the 32-year-old rapper took to Instagram Live to confirm the news and said, "Obviously I have a baby on the way. I'm going to be a busy father for sure," reported a magazine.



Paramount ditches theatrical release for ‘Blue Story’, reveals digital date



Paramount Pictures are now bringing their latest film ‘Blue Story’ to the digital space directly amid the coronavirus outbreak. The film made its theatrical debut in the UK last November and was set to hit the US theatres on March 20 this year but the date was postponed amid the pandemic scare.



