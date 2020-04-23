Pierce Brosnan once saved Halle Berry's life as she nearly died on James Bond film set

Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan did not just play the iconic role of James Bond in previous films but he is a true gentleman, according to his co-star Halle Berry who worked with him in ‘Die Another Day’.

In a chat with Jimmy Fallon on his show, Halle revealed that she nearly died on the sets of the 2002 film, if not for Pierce Brosnan.

She said that they were supposed to film a love scene when this happened. She said it was scary and embarrassing at the same time.

Halle Berry's character was in the midst of seducing 007, played by Pierce Brosnan, when she began choking.

"I am supposed to be trying to be all sexy with a fig — and then I end up choking on it," she said. "And he had to get up and do the Heimlich [maneuver]."

She added, "So not sexy, so not sexy. He was there for me, and he will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world."