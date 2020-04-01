Top 5 Hollywood news today: R Kelly requests for release, Star Wars actor dies of COVID-19

Among the top five Hollywood news today is R Kelly's special request in times of COVID-19 and the death of 'Star Wars' actor Andrew Jack.

Read top five picks here:

R Kelly requests for a release from prison in light of coronavirus

Singer R Kelly who is currently serving jail time in the federal prison in Chicago has requested the authorities to release him over concerns of coronavirus pandemic that is spreading worldwide. Last week, Harvey Weinstein too tested positive for the coronavirus in New York prison.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/r-kelly-requests-for-a-release-from-prison-in-light-of-coronavirus-289811

‘Star Wars’ actor Andrew Jack dies of Coronavirus

‘Star Wars’ actor Andrew Jack, 76, died in a hospital on Tuesday due to coronavirus. Andrew Jack’s agent Jill said in a statement that he succumbed to COVID-19 and died in Britain.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-star-wars-actor-andrew-jack-dies-of-coronavirus-289845

'Supergirl’ star Olivia Nikkanen tests positive for coronavirus

Olivia Nikkanen joins the list of celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus. Best known for her roles in ‘The Society’ and ‘Supergirl’, the 21-year-old actress shared a health update on Tuesday. She posted an Instagram story with co-star Kathryn Newton.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-supergirl-star-olivia-nikkanen-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-289893

Idris Elba says wife Sabrina Dhowre and him are out of quarantine period but 'stuck in limbo'

Weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus, actor Idris Elba on Wednesday took to social media to share a health update and said that he is still asymptomatic. Elba's wife Sabrina too had tested positive a week later but the couple has now passed the quarantine period.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/idris-elba-says-wife-sabrina-dhowre-and-him-are-out-of-quarantine-period-but-stuck-in-limbo-289847

Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!' teasing new single amid pandemic

Lindsay Lohan's surprise announcement quickly became a top trending item on Twitter but caused mixed reactions.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/lindsay-lohan-says-im-back-teasing-new-single-amid-pandemic-289829