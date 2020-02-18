Top 5 Hollywood news today: Parasite ticket sales up, James Bond stamps

Among the most trending Hollywood stories today, the big news was the release of James Bond stamps and 'Parasite' film ticket sales going up thanks to Oscars that handed over the top prizes to the film.

Read other stories here:

Royal Mail UK pays tribute to James Bond with unique stamps featuring the famous spy

To celebrate the 25th James Bond film - 'No Time To Die'- the Royal Mail UK has introduced 10 new stamps that feature some of the prominent actors who have played the iconic spy over the years.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-royal-mail-uk-pays-tribute-to-james-bond-with-unique-stamps-featuring-the-famous-spy-281349

'Parasite' ticket sales go up in US and UK post its historic Oscar win

Thanks to its historic win at the Oscars last week, South Korean film 'Parasite' got a major boost at US box office this last weekend.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-global-box-office-trend-parasite-281258

Suicide of 'Love Island' host Caroline Flack sparks demands for tougher UK media rules

The suicide of Caroline Flack, one of Britain`s most famous TV stars, has prompted nearly 350,000 people to sign a petition demanding tougher laws on the way the tabloid press covers celebrities.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/celebrity-news-suicide-of-love-island-host-caroline-flack-sparks-demands-for-tougher-uk-media-rules-281248

Fashion house Chanel cancels Beijing show due to coronavirus

Chanel has cancelled a show in China in May due to the coronavirus outbreak, the French fashion house said on Tuesday. "Considering the current situation and following the guidance of Chinese authorities, Chanel has decided to postpone its project of a replica of the Paris – 31 rue Cambon 2019/20 Métiers d’art collection in May in Beijing to a later and more appropriate moment," the statement said.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/fashion-house-chanel-cancels-beijing-show-due-to-coronavirus-281369

Queen Elizabeth’s nephew the Earl of Snowdon and his wife Serena to divorce

The Earl of Snowdon, the nephew of Britain`s Queen Elizabeth, and his wife of 26 years are to divorce.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/queen-elizabeths-nephew-the-earl-of-snowdon-and-his-wife-serena-to-divorce-281372