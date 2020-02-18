Royal Mail UK pays tribute to James Bond with unique stamps featuring the famous spy

A tribute to the world's famous secret spy from the philatelic world! To celebrate the 25th James Bond film - 'No Time To Die'- the Royal Mail UK has introduced 10 new stamps that feature some of the prominent actors who have played the iconic spy over the years.

The stamps not just feature the various actors who have played Bond but also vehicles used by the spy over the years in various films.

The stamps will be released on March 17, just a few weeks before the release of 'No Time To Die' which hits theatres on April 8.

The stamp features actors Daniel Craig, from 'Casino Royale '(2006), Pierce Brosnan from 'GoldenEye' (1995), Timothy Dalton from 'The Living Daylights' (1987), Roger Moore from 'Live And Let Die' (1973), George Lazenby from 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service' (1969) and Sean Connery from 'Goldfinger' (1964).

Interestingly, the stamps featuring the Q Branch vehicles, have hidden motives and images that can only be visible only under a UV light. Lotus Esprit S1 Submarine from 'The Spy Who Loved Me' (1977), Little Nellie, the autogyro from 'You Only Live Twice' (1967) the Bell-Textron Jet Pack from 'Thunderball' (1965) and the Aston Martin DB5, as seen in 'Skyfall (2012) have featured on these stamps.

Royal Mail will issue a bumper set of James Bond stamps on Tuesday 17th March to mark the release of the 25th film "No Time to Die". pic.twitter.com/pts3rJxPL3 — My Football Facts (@myfootballfacts) February 18, 2020 ×

Speaking to The Sun, Royal Mail spokesman Philip Parker said, "James Bond is a British icon, recognized throughout the world for decades."



'No Time To Die' is Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the famous secret agent. The film also features Rami Malek as the Bond villain along with Ana De Armas and Lashana Lynch. Its theme song, sung by Grammy award winner Billie Eilish was recently released on social media by the makers.

Also read: No Time To Die: China misses its date with James Bond due to coronavirus