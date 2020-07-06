Top 5 Hollywood news today: Nick Cordero dies of COVID, Tom Cruise begins shoot

Here are the top 5 stories of the day:

Nick Cordero, Broadway star, dies at 41 after battling with COVID-19 for months

Nick Cordero was hospitalised at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after testing positive for COVID-19 in March earlier this year. Read more.

Tom Cruise, crew to skip quarantine in England to resume work on 'Mission:Impossible 7'

Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission Impossible 7' will resume filming at the Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, which is just outside of London. Read more.

What would Kanye West have to do to launch a late White House bid?

Kanye West said in a July 4 Twitter post that he was running for the post of United States' President. He would have to work fast to get his name on the ballot alongside President Donald Trump. Read more.

JK Rowling compares transgender hormone replacement to gay conversion therapy, draws criticism

In June Rowling faced criticism from the LGBTQ community and supporters for her remarks on an article that many termed as "transphobic." Read more.

Ryan Adams issues apology for 'harmful behaviour' post sexual abuse allegations

Almost a year later, singer-songwriter Ryan Adams is now speaking up on all sexual misconduct allegations. Read more.