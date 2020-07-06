Tom Cruise, crew to skip quarantine in England to resume work on 'Mission:Impossible 7'

England is offering Hollywood film productions to skip quarantine in order to resume filming.



Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission: Impossible 7' will be one of the first films to resume shoot in the country. The crew will reportedly be shooting at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, which is just outside of London.



The British government listed a number of countries that don’t have to undergo quarantine when entering the country. The United States and Canada aren't on this list.



The filming of 'Mission: Impossible 7' had been stalled in February end amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The crew was filming in Italy when the country started shutting down due to the pandemic.



The rules to skip quarantining, however, only apply to England and not the entire UK. Those exempted from the 14 day quarantine period will all have to work and live together in their own 'bubble'.



According to Variety, culture secretary of England Oliver Dowden said, “The world’s biggest blockbusters and high-end TV shows are made in Britain. Our creativity, expertise and highly successful tax reliefs for our screen industries means that we are an in-demand location that in turn delivers a great return for our economy. We want the industry to bounce back and exempting small numbers of essential cast and crew from quarantine is part of our continued commitment to getting cameras rolling safely again.”