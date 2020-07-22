Top 5 Hollywood news today: Kanye West deletes 'divorce' Kim Kardashian tweets

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going through a tough time and we can say that top Hollywood news today is governed by them.

Here are the top 5 stories of the day:

Kanye West rambles about divorcing Kim Kardashian, deletes tweets later

It has not been easy for the Kardashian-West clan as reports of them being at “their throats” during the lockdown has surfaced several times. The time together got them crazy and now the couple is said to be living in separate homes to find some private time doing their “own thing”. Read more

Amber Heard denies affairs with Elon Musk, James Franco

Johnny Depp had accused Amber Heard of having liaisons with the Tesla and SpaceX founder and the Hollywood actor James Franco during their stormy two-year marriage. Read more

Kanye West's erratic behavior puts the spotlight on bipolar disorder

US rapper and apparent presidential candidate Kanye West has in the past opened up about his struggles with bipolar disorder. Read more

Cynthia Erivo to star in ‘Talent Show’ for Universal

The actress will next be seen in the role of Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in NatGeo’s ‘Genius: Aretha’. Read more

Russell Crowe feels he didn't deserve the adulation he got for 'Gladiator'

Russell Crowe has revealed that he thought Ridley Scott should have gotten most the accolades and credit for 'Gladiator'. Read more