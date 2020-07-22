Russell Crowe feels he didn't deserve the adulation he got for 'Gladiator'

Russell Crowe, in his illustrious career, has delivered some memorable performances in iconic films. One of them has been 'Gladiator' - a period film that released in 2001.



The actor's performance had fetched him Best Actor award in almost all leading award shows including the Oscars that year. But Crowe feels he did not earn it.



On Australian show 'Today,' Crowe, now 56, revealed that he thought the film's director, Ridley Scott, should have gotten most the accolades and credit for the success of the film.



“(After starring in ‘Gladiator’), I got so many pats on the back, and, you know, I got some big awards and all that, and obviously that sort of stepped me up to a different level for quite some time,” the actor said.



Crowe said he re-watched the movie at a live screening of 'Gladiator' at the Colosseum in Rome recently and felt guilty for his awards.



“I watched that movie, and it is a director's film. It was one of those moments of, ‘Why did I get all the attention, when the Academy Award belongs to Ridley Scott?’” he said.



Scott did not win the Best Director Oscar for the film but 'Gladiator' did win Oscars for best picture, best sound, best visual effects, and best costume design.