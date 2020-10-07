Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Jurassic World' sequel delayed, Rihanna apologises for controversial song

Another day, another film facing delay due to the pandemic. This time the release of 'Jurassic World' has been pushed to 2022. Meanwhile Rihanna has issued an apology to the Muslim community for her controversial song.



Here are the top stories of the day.

'Jurassic World' sequel delayed by a year in pandemic movie shuffle



Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures has delayed the release of “Jurassic World: Dominion” by one year until June 2022, the studio said on Tuesday.The new installment in one of cinema’s biggest franchises is the latest movie to be postponed amid the global coronavirus pandemic.



Rihanna apologises to Muslims for controversial song used in Savage X Fenty show



Rihanna apologised to the Muslim community of the world after being criticised for using a song that had a recitation from Islamic book hadith. The song was used for her 2020 Savage X Fenty fashion show last week. The show was called out by her Muslim fans for disrespecting the religion.



Netflix announces new original Godzilla anime series for 2021



Netflix will now bring to life the Godzilla. The streamer announced a new original anime series set to premiere globally in 2021. The anime series is titled ‘Godzilla: Singular Point’. Godzilla Singular Point, the latest addition to the Godzilla universe, will be a separate project unrelated to the series of prior animated films including Netflix’s other titles ‘Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters’ and ‘Godzilla: The Planet Eater’.



First look trailer of Tom Hanks starrer 'News of the World' out



The first look trailer of 'News of the World' starring American actor Tom Hanks was released on Wednesday. The film is slated for a theatrical release on December 25. The film reunites Hanks with director Paul Greengrass, who had helmed the 2013 best picture nominee `Captain Phillips` that Hanks also starred in.



'Game of Thrones' author George RR Martin opens up on Daenerys' assault love scene



‘Game of Thrones’ author George RR Martin has something to say on the pilot episode featuring Daenerys Targaryen’s character where the love-making scene was shown as an assault. This is the first time that the author will address the topic as many cited the assault scene as too violent when it premiered.



