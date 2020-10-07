Netflix announces new original Godzilla anime series for 2021

Netflix will now bring to life the Godzilla.

The streamer announced a new original anime series set to premiere globally in 2021. The anime series is titled ‘Godzilla: Singular Point’.

Godzilla Singular Point, the latest addition to the Godzilla universe, will be a separate project unrelated to the series of prior animated films including Netflix’s other titles ‘Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters’ and ‘Godzilla: The Planet Eater’.

It will be helmed by Atsushi Takahashi. It boasts character designs by Exorcist’s Kazue Kato and a new Godzilla design from Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori.