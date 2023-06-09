Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha duped of Rs 58 lakh, FIR registered

Ayesha Shroff, former film producer, wife of Jackie Shroff, and mother of Tiger Shroff, has become a victim of cheating. As per the reports, Shroff has been duped for Rs 58 lakh.

As per the reports, an FIR has been filed for a cheating case at Mumbai’s Santacruz police station. He has accused the person named Alan Fernandes, under IPC sections 420, 408, 465, 467, and 468.

A quote from FIR reads, "Fernandes was appointed director at the MMA Matrix firm in 2018. He is accused of collecting money to organise 11 tournaments in India and abroad through the firm and depositing Rs 58.53 lakh in his personal account." Currently, the probe is underway.

As per India Today, Alan worked as Director of Operations at MMA Matrix Company from November 20, 2018. He has taken a lot of money from the company for organising a total of 11 tournaments in India and outside India under the company name, and the total amount of fees collected from December 2018 to January 2023 was Rs 58,53,591 in the company's bank account.

The MMA Matrix company belongs to Tiger Shroff and his mother, Ayesha.

Ayesha's 2015 cheating case -

In 2015, she filed a case against actor Sahil Khan alleging him of cheating. However, in 2021, the Bombay High Court quashed FIRs registered at a police station. She filed the case over pending dues worth Rs 4 crores.



Talking to ETimes, Ayesha told the news portal, "It was an out-of-court settlement. But let me tell you I withdrew the cases 5 years ago. It has come to light only now simply because the quashing happened today. There's a procedure that was meant to be followed after the withdrawal of the complaint and that took time."

More about Ayesha -

Ayesha, 63, is a model and actor. She is best known for her role in the 1984 movie Teri Baahon Mein. In 2000, she forayed into production and backed the Govinda-starrer Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain. Two years later, she produced Boom, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and was Katrina Kaif's Bollywood debut. The movie tanked at the box office.