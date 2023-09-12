TIFF 2023: Anil Kapoor confirms attendance for Thank You For Coming premiere

The ongoing 46th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is set to be even more glamorous and star-studded this year as renowned Indian actor and producer, Anil Kapoor, has been officially confirmed to grace the event with his presence. Kapoor stars in the upcoming film, Thank You For Coming, in a supporting role. The film is generating immense anticipation and is scheduled for a world premiere in the Gala Presentation at the prestigious Roy Thomson Hall on September 16 in Toronto.

With palpable enthusiasm, Anil Kapoor expressed his excitement, stating, "You know, I've been wanting to attend TIFF ever since Slumdog Millionaire! That year, I travelled to pretty much all the celebrated festivals for Slumdog - from BFI in London to Cannes and everything in between. The only festival I couldn't attend then was TIFF, and that was only because my visa didn't arrive in time for me to be there. So TIFF has been on my bucket list ever since! I may not have been able to attend the festival then as part of the cast of a movie, but this year I get to be there in the capacity of a proud producer! Thank You For Coming has so much heart, soul, and sass, and I'm so grateful to be a part of its showcase on such a hallowed platform!"

The film features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi also play supporting roles.

The official description of the film on TIFF's website reads, "Smart, successful, and respected, Delhi food blogger Kanika Kapoor (Bhumi Pednekar) is what you might call a hapless romantic. A serial monogamist, she’s spent her entire adult life seeking a satisfying love match — both emotionally and physically. But no matter the partner, and no matter how enthusiastic the relationship, she’s never been able to have an orgasm… and it’s become so damaging to her self-image that she’s about to throw away her dreams of a fairy-tale romance and settle for a devoted but painfully dull suitor.

That is, until the morning after her engagement party, when Kanika wakes up satisfied for the very first time… and realises she can’t remember who’s responsible. So she must run through all the likely parties — her fiancé, the exes who showed up to wish her well, the husband of a bestie with whom she’s always had a certain connection — in order to figure out what she really wants. She wanted to live a fairy tale, and now she’s a reverse Cinderella."

The film's trailer premiered last week, creating a buzz of excitement, particularly among global female viewers.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, Thank You For Coming is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on October 6, 2023.

