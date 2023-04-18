This is where you can stream Cocaine Bear online

Cocaine Bear is finally available online. The film released in February this year as the action comedy features a bear and tells the story of his adventures as he goes on a drug-fueled rampage. The film is now available to stream on Peacock and will be released on disc tomorrow.

The film is directed by Elizabeth Banks, and is inspired by the true tale of a 175-pound black bear found in the forests of Georgia in 1985 surrounded by 40 open containers of smuggled cocaine. The film used CGI to create a 500-pound black bear. Cocaine Bear features Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and the late Ray Liotta.

Cocaine Bear is available to stream on Peacock, which costs $5 per month for the ad-supported Premium plan or $10 monthly for the ad-free Premium Plus tier.

You can also own the movie as it is available to buy on digital on Prime Video, iTunes and Redbox. The film will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on April 18.

