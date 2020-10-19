This is what pays Kim Kardashian more than an entire season of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian knows her worth as she opened up about earnings, social life and husband Kanye West.

The reality TV star and social media influencer revealed that although, her show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ brought her fame and recognition worldwide, she earns more money via paid social media posts as an influencer.

In video released from David Letterman’s ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ show, Kim Kardashian reveals, "We would not be who we are today without 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' and that's why we continue to share our lives. Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season."

According to TMZ, the money that the sisters earn from the show after its distributed between all of them comes down to $4.5 million a season in 2017. This after Kris Jenner takes her 10 per cent cut as their manager.

When asked who among Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West earn more, she replied, "Him, probably," Kardashian responded. "We're exactly even [in earnings]. We both are really blessed and do extremely well, and I'm really grateful."Kanye West on Saturday Night Live joke: It uses black people to hold other black people back

During Kardashian's interview on David Letterman’s show, she also broke down while recalling the Paris robbery.

The third season of ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ premieres on Netflix on Ocober 21.

